Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the August 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Independent Bank Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.32. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $70.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.17 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.70%.

IBTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth $2,436,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

