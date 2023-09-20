InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 396,200 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the August 15th total of 439,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of InnovAge from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get InnovAge alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on INNV

InnovAge Stock Performance

InnovAge Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ INNV opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $953.88 million, a PE ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 0.16. InnovAge has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

(Get Free Report)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.