Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,440,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 11,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on INSM shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Insmed from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Insmed from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Insmed from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

Get Insmed alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Insmed

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Insmed Stock Down 0.9 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,850,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 995,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,896,000 after purchasing an additional 755,076 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,433,000 after buying an additional 579,241 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $9,990,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,415,000.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.17. Insmed has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $27.59.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.68). Insmed had a negative net margin of 258.22% and a negative return on equity of 3,789.32%. The firm had revenue of $77.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Insmed will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.