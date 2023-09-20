Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the August 15th total of 9,520,000 shares. Currently, 29.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 986,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $462.09 million, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.57 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 68.07% and a negative return on equity of 189.98%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ICPT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Institutional Trading of Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

