International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Short Interest Update

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 816,800 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the August 15th total of 923,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 213,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Trading of International Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBOC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,038,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,303,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,427,000 after purchasing an additional 284,432 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 12,079.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 282,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 280,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,566,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 279,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 330.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 339,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 260,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

IBOC opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.65. International Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 44.20%.

International Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

