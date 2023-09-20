International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQW) Short Interest Update

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the August 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

International Media Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of International Media Acquisition stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. International Media Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

