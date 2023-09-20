Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,536,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,873,000 after purchasing an additional 167,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,454,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,665,000 after acquiring an additional 567,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,637,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,789,000 after acquiring an additional 263,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,609,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,487,000 after acquiring an additional 946,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,989,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,767 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $107.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.46 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 214.68% and a positive return on equity of 55.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany acquired 36,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $300,119.04. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 188,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,233.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

