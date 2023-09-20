iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 506,700 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 570,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ISTB opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.84. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $47.49.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.1153 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 414.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

