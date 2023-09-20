iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 506,700 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 570,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of ISTB opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.84. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $47.49.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.1153 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
