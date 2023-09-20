iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Trimmed by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 97.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,017,654 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,474,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,897,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,690 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 468,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $71.19 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.02 and a 200-day moving average of $71.87.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

