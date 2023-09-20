Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.31

Shares of Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and traded as high as $3.37. Konica Minolta shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 200 shares.

Konica Minolta Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59.

About Konica Minolta

(Get Free Report)

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

