Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 551.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 111.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,163 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,173,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,991,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,123,000 after buying an additional 415,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.88.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $117.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $133.24. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.66%. Lennar’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy Banse purchased 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,981.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,634 shares of company stock valued at $321,855. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.