Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $198.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.26. The company has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.90 and a 12-month high of $210.98.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.08.

In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $7,119,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,752,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,723 shares of company stock valued at $21,070,240 in the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

