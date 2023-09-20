Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $3,759,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $2,309,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after acquiring an additional 93,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APLS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.13.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 8,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $765,729.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 85,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,054.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 8,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $765,729.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 85,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,054.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 6,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $609,906.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,838.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,940 shares of company stock valued at $10,568,621 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average is $66.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 212.82% and a negative net margin of 356.02%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 482.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Articles

