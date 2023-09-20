Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 524,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,881,000 after buying an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 261,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,435,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 24,443 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $85.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.44. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $70.42 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

