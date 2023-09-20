Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 5,285 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Ventas by 9.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 232,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Ventas by 15.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 22,661 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 36.0% during the first quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 8.6% during the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Performance

VTR stock opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $53.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.70, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.26.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 947.42%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ventas

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.