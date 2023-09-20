Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 2,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PGJ opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $178.68 million, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.1441 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

