Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 7,127 H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in H&R Block by 63.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 116,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 45,202 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 13.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 788,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,789,000 after acquiring an additional 96,284 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 56.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 165.7% in the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRB has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.63. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $45.87.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.17. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 263.99%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 35.85%.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,465,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,861,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,465,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at $30,861,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

