Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,707 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter worth approximately $10,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.38.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLN. Investec upgraded Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

