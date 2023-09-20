Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 767.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 798.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 2,159.1% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exelon

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.