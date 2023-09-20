Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $238,000 Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,125,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,411,000 after buying an additional 320,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,627,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $287.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.31. The company has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $348.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at $855,955.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,327 shares of company stock worth $401,459. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

