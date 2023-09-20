Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,595 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUV. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 260.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $9.34.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

