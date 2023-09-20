Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) by 844.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,543 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of fuboTV worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 31.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 129,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 52.9% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 31.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FUBO. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of FUBO opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. fuboTV Inc. has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $312.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.93 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 88.20% and a negative net margin of 37.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

