Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $212,000 in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,300 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 59.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,277 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 33,655 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 1,308.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,125 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,014,824 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $26,812,000 after purchasing an additional 492,174 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 73.6% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BTU stock opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $32.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The coal producer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.38). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Peabody Energy

About Peabody Energy

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.