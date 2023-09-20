Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $246,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.2% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. True Capital Management raised its stake in Airbnb by 1.0% during the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 76.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.81.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB stock opened at $141.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.94. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total value of $3,974,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,333,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,225,839.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $338,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 203,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,018,323. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total transaction of $3,974,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,333,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,225,839.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,147,348 shares of company stock valued at $295,803,385 in the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

