Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $254,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,581,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,289,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,468,000 after purchasing an additional 386,932 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 10.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,913,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,962 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $880,055,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $742,922,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ATVI opened at $92.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $93.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.89. The firm has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Barclays cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

