Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 728.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $478.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $504.73 and its 200 day moving average is $467.26. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $287.82 and a 12 month high of $536.88.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

