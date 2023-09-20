Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 103.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

ARKW opened at $56.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day moving average is $55.09. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $68.33.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

