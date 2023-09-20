Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 5,426 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average is $48.63. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $60.04.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

