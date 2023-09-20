Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 56 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 773.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 134.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,689,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $277.59 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $250.10 and a twelve month high of $294.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.97 and a 200-day moving average of $277.29.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

