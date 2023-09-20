Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,196 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,490 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 6,196 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAL stock opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $19.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAL. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.60 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

American Airlines Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

