Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,196 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,490 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 6,196 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group Stock Performance
Shares of AAL stock opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $19.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAL. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.60 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.
American Airlines Group Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
