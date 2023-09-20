Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 70 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,338 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after buying an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after buying an additional 465,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,146,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $901,726,000 after buying an additional 299,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $411.78 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $373.80 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $545.13.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

