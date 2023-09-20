Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes $240,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,453 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after buying an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $113.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.13. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 1.41. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.19.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

