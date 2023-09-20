Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Albemarle from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Albemarle from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.76.

Albemarle Stock Down 0.9 %

Albemarle stock opened at $179.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.31. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 26.09 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.81%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

