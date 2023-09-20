Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $49.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

