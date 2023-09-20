Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,209 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lucid Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,933,000 after buying an additional 10,400,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 80.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,347,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,659 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 101.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,534 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LCID shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $280,877.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,437,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,638,130.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 265,693,703 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,366,658,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,280,321.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $280,877.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,437,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,638,130.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 64.02% and a negative net margin of 337.97%. The firm had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

