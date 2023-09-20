LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 461,220 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LYB. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.06.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $97.91 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 77.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

