Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 17,381 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,940 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,381 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Peabody Energy worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTU. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,474,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $193,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,279 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,138 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,462,138 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $65,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,017 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 2,630.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,189,512 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $30,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,947 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE BTU opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $32.89.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The coal producer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 3.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Peabody Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Further Reading

