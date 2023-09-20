Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 6,416 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,753,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,502,000 after purchasing an additional 142,027 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 434,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 137,400 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,412,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,198,000 after purchasing an additional 23,436 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after purchasing an additional 190,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ALK shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.03.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

