Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 15,057 Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Medifast as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 29.9% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the first quarter valued at $528,000. Virtus Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 10,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at $878,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $68,920.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,849.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $68,920.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,849.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $1,403,260.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $80.86 on Wednesday. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.67 and a twelve month high of $131.42. The firm has a market cap of $880.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.79 and a 200-day moving average of $91.41.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.20 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 54.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MED shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

