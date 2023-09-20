Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 12,644 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of BioLife Solutions worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,815,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 362,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,884,000 after buying an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 350,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,614,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.0% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 224,768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,843,000 after buying an additional 38,886 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLFS. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 58,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $771,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,630,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,716,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 58,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $771,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,630,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,716,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 272,614 shares in the company, valued at $6,357,358.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,491 shares of company stock valued at $591,650. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLFS opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 51.20%. The business had revenue of $39.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.93 million. Research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

