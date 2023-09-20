Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 2,127 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Global Net Lease worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,140,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,457,000 after buying an additional 839,449 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 443.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 872,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 712,141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,487,000 after buying an additional 587,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 2,171.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after buying an additional 496,245 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

GNL opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $11.12. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -363.63%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

