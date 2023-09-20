Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 2,514 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in M&T Bank by 35.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,106,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,567,102,000 after purchasing an additional 108,068 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,994,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,894,000 after purchasing an additional 87,768 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,778,000 after purchasing an additional 55,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.27.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $959,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.2 %

MTB stock opened at $126.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.81. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $192.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.81%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.