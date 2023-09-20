Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 2,514 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 358.2% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 42.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.27.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $959,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.2 %

MTB stock opened at $126.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.81. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $192.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.81%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

