Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 6,347 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,800,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $379,254,000 after acquiring an additional 106,217 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 946,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,720,000 after purchasing an additional 306,740 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 922,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after purchasing an additional 253,091 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,826,000 after buying an additional 522,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 13,352.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 860,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,798,000 after buying an additional 853,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $94.24 on Wednesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $66.18 and a 12 month high of $102.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -85.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WIX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley began coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Wix.com from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.19.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

