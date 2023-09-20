Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,646 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Papa John’s International worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 315.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 397.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,127,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,465,000 after acquiring an additional 900,649 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 4,397.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,974,000 after acquiring an additional 356,059 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,857,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 610,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,763,000 after acquiring an additional 267,408 shares during the last quarter.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PZZA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.17.

Papa John’s International Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $74.34 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $97.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $514.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

About Papa John’s International

(Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.