Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,374 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of VMware by 101.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $166.42 on Wednesday. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $170.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.26. The company has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.25.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

