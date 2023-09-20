Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of MGE Energy worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 30.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 404.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGE Energy

In other news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.84 per share, with a total value of $32,480.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,498.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MGE Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

MGEE opened at $73.78 on Wednesday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.75.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. MGE Energy had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.428 dividend. This is a boost from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

