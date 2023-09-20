Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 96.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 437,674 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,901,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Northern Trust by 1,290.1% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,344 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 17.8% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,108,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $450,221,000 after purchasing an additional 772,279 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $921,914,000 after purchasing an additional 731,301 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Northern Trust by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,287,000 after purchasing an additional 689,920 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.71 and a 200 day moving average of $78.00. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $69.54 and a 1 year high of $100.25.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.35.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

