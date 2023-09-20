Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,843 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 654.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average is $30.64.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $926.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.62 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.42%. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.64%.

In related news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 14,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $487,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,786 shares in the company, valued at $16,210,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 14,326 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $487,084.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,210,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 173,705 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $6,088,360.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 354,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,436.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,978 shares of company stock worth $8,194,768. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

