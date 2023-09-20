Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,172 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after acquiring an additional 96,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,846,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $851,834,000 after purchasing an additional 163,465 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,598,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $815,650,000 after purchasing an additional 450,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,880,484 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $419,658,000 after purchasing an additional 94,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,767,471 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $257,498,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $161.27 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $167.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.77.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $702.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $25,222.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,572,480.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $146,194.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,800.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $25,222.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,572,480.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,198 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.23.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

